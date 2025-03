"You are ugly"

The inspiring women couldn't help him win in the end either. With Al Nassr, Ronaldo could not get past a 2:2 draw against Shabab in the league on Friday. However, a "love message" to a lookalike almost caused more of a stir than the draw. "You don't look like me," Ronaldo whispered to a lookalike in the stands: "You're very ugly."