Hit and run

Pelvic fracture after crash on the ski slope

Nachrichten
08.03.2025 14:40

There was a serious collision in the Mellau-Damüls ski area on Thursday: a woman suffered a pelvic fracture, among other injuries, in the collision. 

0 Kommentare

A 66-year-old woman was skiing in the Mellau Damüls ski area at around 10.10 am on Thursday morning. On piste 18, below the "Hohes Licht" mountain station, she was skiing downhill at medium speed in large turns in the right third of the slope. During a left turn, she suddenly noticed a female skier who was at the same height. The two winter sports enthusiasts headed towards each other and the 66-year-old could no longer avoid a collision.

In doing so, she skied over the rear ends of the unknown woman's skis, causing both women to fall to the ground. The 66-year-old suffered serious injuries on impact with the piste, including a fracture to her right upper arm and a broken pelvis.

The ski resort's piste rescue team provided first aid on site before she was flown to Dornbirn Hospital by emergency helicopter. The other skier left the scene of the accident after stopping briefly without providing first aid or giving her personal details.

According to witnesses, she was wearing black ski pants, a light blue ski jacket and striking red ski boots. She was also accompanied by a younger girl. Before continuing her journey, she is said to have told the people accompanying the injured that she herself was also injured.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
