Pelvic fracture after crash on the ski slope

A 66-year-old woman was skiing in the Mellau Damüls ski area at around 10.10 am on Thursday morning. On piste 18, below the "Hohes Licht" mountain station, she was skiing downhill at medium speed in large turns in the right third of the slope. During a left turn, she suddenly noticed a female skier who was at the same height. The two winter sports enthusiasts headed towards each other and the 66-year-old could no longer avoid a collision.