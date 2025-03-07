Already from April
In future, electric vehicles will also be taxed!
Until now, car and motorcycle drivers were only taxed if they had an internal combustion engine on board. But the motor-related insurance tax is now also coming for electric vehicles, and - no April Fool's joke - probably from April 1.
It was a matter of time, as a reduction in CO2 emissions in road traffic can only be achieved through a significant increase in electromobility - which of course reduces tax revenues. It was to be expected that the state would not stand by and watch for long.
"This tax was originally intended as a levy for the provision of road infrastructure; in this sense, the abolition of the tax exemption is an unwelcome but expected step by politicians," says Martin Grasslober, ÖAMTC expert for the transport industry. Compared to the initially reported tightening of regulations for electric vehicles, this measure is a "manageable evil".
In his view, it is nevertheless important to continue to promote the ramp-up of electromobility instead of jeopardizing it. "If we miss the climate target, there is a risk of high fines - that would have a significant impact on consumers."
Tax usually less than 500 euros per year
Due to the change in the law, it can be assumed that the tax for the majority of e-cars will be less than 500 euros for a whole year - although the range is likely to be from around 70 to over 2000 euros due to the different registered outputs and tare weights. "If we assume that electromobility will increasingly reach the lower-performance and lighter vehicle segments in the future, taxation for many vehicles is likely to be in the lower range," explains Grasslober.
The new formula for e-cars is based on tare weight and power in the registration certificate. For the latter, there is a requirement that the continuous output must be stated here.
Higher tax for plug-in hybrids too
Although not yet a public issue, the calculation of motor-related insurance tax has also been tightened for plug-in hybrids. This means that the tax burden is now also increasing for many existing vehicles.
Tax for electric motorcycles
In future, electrically powered motorcycles will also be taxed in the same way as combustion engines or electric cars. Here too, the tax is calculated on the basis of the rated engine power. The tax is 0.50 euros per kW (less 5 kW) per month, with a minimum of 2.00 euros. Vehicles from 4 kW are affected.
"Single-track e-mobility is growing, especially in the 125 cc equivalent range. At the moment, more than 95 percent of the total market for electric single-track vehicles can be found in the L1e (AM/moped equivalent) and L3e (A1/125cc equivalent) segments. This means that these vehicles will be taxed at 24 to 36 euros per year from April 1, 2025," explains Karin Munk, Secretary General of Arge 2Rad, the umbrella organization of the two-wheeler industry and two-wheeler importers.
One thing is currently not being introduced for either electric cars or motorcycles: The standard consumption tax remains reserved for combustion engines. At least for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
