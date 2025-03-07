In future, electric vehicles will also be taxed!

Tax usually less than 500 euros per year

Due to the change in the law, it can be assumed that the tax for the majority of e-cars will be less than 500 euros for a whole year - although the range is likely to be from around 70 to over 2000 euros due to the different registered outputs and tare weights. "If we assume that electromobility will increasingly reach the lower-performance and lighter vehicle segments in the future, taxation for many vehicles is likely to be in the lower range," explains Grasslober.