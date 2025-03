Woman as a football coach: “I want to be a role model”

Everyone just calls her "coach". That's the first thing you notice when you meet Marianne Pahkala at the Ravelinstraße football center in Vienna's Simmering district. "My gender plays no role at all in my day-to-day work," she confirms, "but of course, when something like World Women's Day comes around, I realize that I'm very privileged compared to other women. But for me, it's just my daily work."