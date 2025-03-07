Night-time closures
Pfänder tunnel renovation starts in a few days
The road construction company Asfinag is investing a total of around 47 million euros on the A14 Rhine Valley highway until 2026. The first work will begin on March 10.
Asfinag will begin renovating the Pfänder Tunnel on the Rheintalautobahn (A14) on March 10. Most of the work will take place at night. 34 million euros will be invested, explained the road construction company on Friday. From March 17, the renovation of the bridges and the roadway in the area of the Bregenz and Wolfurt-Lauterach junctions will also begin, where a further 13 million euros will be invested. Two lanes in each direction are to remain free on the A14.
The operating and safety technology of the west tunnel will be renovated in 2025. When the main work begins on April 14, a two-way traffic area will be set up in the east tunnel. Outside of the night closures, both tunnel tubes will be open to traffic. According to Asfinag, the tunnel will also be free of roadworks on busy days, such as public holidays in May and during the Bregenz Festival, as well as at weekends. For the bridge renovations from March 17, some of the provincial and municipal roads underneath will have to be closed and local detours will be set up. The Wolfurt-Lauterach slip road will be temporarily closed at night.
According to Asfinag, the renovation of the east tube of the Pfänder Tunnel is then planned for 2026. The renovation work on the roadway and bridges will also continue next year. The measures should then be completed in fall 2026. Over 40,000 vehicles pass through the Pfänder Tunnel every day, and the A14 is one of the busiest areas in Vorarlberg in its vicinity.
