Pfänder tunnel renovation starts in a few days

The operating and safety technology of the west tunnel will be renovated in 2025. When the main work begins on April 14, a two-way traffic area will be set up in the east tunnel. Outside of the night closures, both tunnel tubes will be open to traffic. According to Asfinag, the tunnel will also be free of roadworks on busy days, such as public holidays in May and during the Bregenz Festival, as well as at weekends. For the bridge renovations from March 17, some of the provincial and municipal roads underneath will have to be closed and local detours will be set up. The Wolfurt-Lauterach slip road will be temporarily closed at night.