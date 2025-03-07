Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Before second TV fight

Linz boxer’s “market value” increased by 1900 percent

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 10:00

After his first TV fight, boxer Christian Oshodin from Linz was signed by promoter Henry Lewis. This was a big dream come true for the 28-year-old. But the "market value" of Oshodin, who will be back in the ring in Vienna on Saturday, has also changed.

0 Kommentare

"I often went abroad, I spent all my money on it. But I was always promised things that weren't kept. But now I finally have what I always wanted," says Linz boxer Christian Oshodin, referring to the fact that he was signed by boxing promoter Henry Lewis after his first TV fight in the fall, which he won impressively.

1000 instead of 50 euros
"You need that to get ahead," says the 28-year-old, who was also able to increase his "market value" by signing the contract. Previously, Oshodin had set his own sponsorship prices and potential patrons could support him for as little as 50 euros, but now you have to shell out at least 1000 euros to be immortalized on his walkout T-shirt, for example. That's an increase of 1900 percent!

Second TV fight against Catic
"No one has come forward yet - but they will come in time, I will do a lot of advertising for it," says Oshodin, who wants to attract further attention and convince backers in his second TV fight against Bosnian Kenan Catic on Saturday at "Boxing in the Ballroom" in Vienna (18/ORF Sport+). 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniel Lemberger
Daniel Lemberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf