Before second TV fight
Linz boxer’s “market value” increased by 1900 percent
After his first TV fight, boxer Christian Oshodin from Linz was signed by promoter Henry Lewis. This was a big dream come true for the 28-year-old. But the "market value" of Oshodin, who will be back in the ring in Vienna on Saturday, has also changed.
"I often went abroad, I spent all my money on it. But I was always promised things that weren't kept. But now I finally have what I always wanted," says Linz boxer Christian Oshodin, referring to the fact that he was signed by boxing promoter Henry Lewis after his first TV fight in the fall, which he won impressively.
1000 instead of 50 euros
"You need that to get ahead," says the 28-year-old, who was also able to increase his "market value" by signing the contract. Previously, Oshodin had set his own sponsorship prices and potential patrons could support him for as little as 50 euros, but now you have to shell out at least 1000 euros to be immortalized on his walkout T-shirt, for example. That's an increase of 1900 percent!
Second TV fight against Catic
"No one has come forward yet - but they will come in time, I will do a lot of advertising for it," says Oshodin, who wants to attract further attention and convince backers in his second TV fight against Bosnian Kenan Catic on Saturday at "Boxing in the Ballroom" in Vienna (18/ORF Sport+).
