A natural oasis in the middle of the trade fair city

The first harbingers of spring

At the beginning, the path leads steeply uphill in jagged serpentines. Numerous oak and beech trees line the path. Even though the vegetation still appears bare at the beginning of March, new greenery is already appearing between last year's leaves: delicate leaves and stems are still pushing through the soil towards the light and the first harbingers of spring are already in bloom. The tree population on the Zanzenberg is partly due to the redesign of the nature park by Viktor Hämmerle. The steep slopes are home to beautiful and largely semi-natural mixed deciduous forests, which vary greatly depending on their exposure. The south to southwest-facing slope towards Vordere Achmühle is characterized by English oak and hornbeam forests. In this composition, the stands are quite similar to the mixed deciduous forests of the post-glacial warm period and are worthy of protection. On the north-eastern side of the Zanzenberg, which faces the Steinebach valley, mainly beech forests and hornbeam-maple-ash forests have developed. Unfortunately, these have been heavily cleared for safety reasons.