Light in sight again after hard months

Next premiere awaits

One day later, from 8 March, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's classic "The Little Prince" will be on the program at the Ballet Theatre in the Kulturhaus Wagram. The dance theater based on an idea and choreography by Reiner Feistel takes you into a world full of fantasy, trust, humanity, love and friendship. True to the motto: "You can only see well with your heart. The essentials are invisible to the eyes!" The main roles are played by Leonardo Germano as the little prince and Benjamin Skupien as the pilot. They are supported by students from the Ballet Academy. Performances until March 16.