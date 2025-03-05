Vorteilswelt
This weekend

ÖSV World Cup aces come to Montafon for World Cup test

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 18:25

After the moguls European Cup stopped off in the Montafon in February to complete the first test run for the 2027 FIS Freestyle, Freeski and Snowboard World Championships, the snowboarders will be guests in Gargellen next weekend. Numerous local World Cup aces will also be competing in the European Raceboard Cup.

"I've seen the pictures and videos of the piste in Gargellen and it looks really awesome," enthuses Carmen Kainz. The Styrian, who won the overall European Cup rankings last season and is currently competing in her first World Cup season, will be the "local hero" at the EC races in Gargellen this weekend - which serve as the first test runs for the 2027 FIS Freestyle, Freeski and Snowboard World Championships.

"I haven't competed in a race in Vorarlberg yet, but I have already trained in the Flexenarena in Zürs." As a "smoke racer", she also has another connection to the region.

However, the 23-year-old will not be the only red-white-red World Cup starter to be taking part in Gargellen and using the opportunity to get to know the 2027 World Cup slope for the first time. Martina Ankele has also announced her participation.

The ÖSV men are even more prominently represented. Styrian Arvid Auner, the winner of the parallel slalom in Davos (Sz) in December 2024, will also be competing in the Montafon. They will be joined by Dominik Burgstaller, Fabian Obmann and Alexander Payer, three other Austrians who have already made it onto a World Cup podium this winter.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Weihs
