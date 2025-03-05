ÖSV World Cup aces come to Montafon for World Cup test

"I've seen the pictures and videos of the piste in Gargellen and it looks really awesome," enthuses Carmen Kainz. The Styrian, who won the overall European Cup rankings last season and is currently competing in her first World Cup season, will be the "local hero" at the EC races in Gargellen this weekend - which serve as the first test runs for the 2027 FIS Freestyle, Freeski and Snowboard World Championships.