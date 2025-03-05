CSU sets “tough” coalition condition for SPD

"We will only be able to form a good coalition if we tackle the migration issue fundamentally and take a tough stance on the issue," CSU leader Markus Söder said to applause from the audience at the political Ash Wednesday in Passau. "Without a change, there is no blessing for a coalition," he said in the direction of the Social Democrats. The CSU would negotiate "as hard as nails". Söder reiterated that it was about limiting "illegal migration", but not immigration for work.