"Otherwise no blessing"
CSU sets “tough” coalition condition for SPD
After the first exploratory talks between the CDU/CSU and SPD in Germany on the possible formation of a government, participants have expressed positive opinions about the talks. Particularly as a breakthrough was also achieved on Tuesday regarding the easing of the debt brake. The negotiating partners still have to come to terms on the issue of migration. The CSU has already set the course with a tough announcement.
"We will only be able to form a good coalition if we tackle the migration issue fundamentally and take a tough stance on the issue," CSU leader Markus Söder said to applause from the audience at the political Ash Wednesday in Passau. "Without a change, there is no blessing for a coalition," he said in the direction of the Social Democrats. The CSU would negotiate "as hard as nails". Söder reiterated that it was about limiting "illegal migration", but not immigration for work.
"Olaf Scholz's spook is over"
In keeping with the tradition of the political Ash Wednesday, Söder took a good swipe at his other political rivals. He spared the SPD - probably for good reason. However, he did not miss a side blow: "The haunting of three years of Olaf Scholz is history as of today. Dear Prussians, understand: From now on, nothing works without Bavaria in Germany."
Söder said to Robert Habeck from the Green Party, who is still Minister of Economic Affairs: "I wish Robert Habeck all the best, perhaps a trip home to the coast. I'm sure Daniel Günther has already reserved a nice warm place for him in his coalition. Goodbye, have a good trip, see you never again." Daniel Günther is the Minister President of Schleswig-Holstein from the CSU sister party CDU.
Mikl-Leitner "visiting friends today"
Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner will also be in Passau. "Today we are visiting friends," said the ÖVP politician in the run-up to the event. "No blotting paper fits between Bavaria and Lower Austria. We can only achieve the urgently needed change of course in European migration and asylum policy and Europe's economic comeback together with Bavaria," continued Mikl-Leitner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
