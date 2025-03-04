Extremists targeted
After arson attacks in Bavaria: raid in Salzburg
Following a series of arson attacks in Bavaria, police and the Munich Public Prosecutor General's Office have identified two suspects. They are in custody - albeit on a different charge, namely founding a criminal organization. The investigators suspect an extremist motive behind the fires - they did not want to give any details. Two properties in Salzburg also searched.
"We are investigating in all directions", said a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office. The series of arsons has been going on for several years. Damage has been caused to radio masts, railroad installations, wind power and geothermal energy infrastructure and various vehicles, among other things. In January, more than 20 police cars were set on fire in Munich. In August 2023, the "Raute" investigation team was set up at police headquarters in the Bavarian capital to investigate the cases.
Searches in Bavaria and Austria
Investigators now see indications that individual acts are based on an extremist motive. These include arsons and other crimes in Upper Bavaria. Last week, a total of eight homes and properties were searched in Munich, the district of Munich, the districts of Fürstenfeldbruck and Ebersberg as well as in the area of the city of Salzburg and in Salzburg Pongau.
Among other things, cell phones, computer systems and electronic storage media were confiscated. Two suspects were arrested. They are initially suspected of involvement in some of the crimes, according to the investigators.
At the same time, they are already being investigated for founding a criminal organization. This is why there were already pre-trial arrest warrants against them, which have now been executed. The two suspects currently have no fixed abode, as the investigators explained. All other suspects are currently at large.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
