After arson attacks in Bavaria: raid in Salzburg

"We are investigating in all directions", said a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office. The series of arsons has been going on for several years. Damage has been caused to radio masts, railroad installations, wind power and geothermal energy infrastructure and various vehicles, among other things. In January, more than 20 police cars were set on fire in Munich. In August 2023, the "Raute" investigation team was set up at police headquarters in the Bavarian capital to investigate the cases.