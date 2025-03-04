Ash Wednesday: innkeepers invite you to a herring feast

The Restaurant zur Stubn in St. Kanzian also serves classic herring salad, which can also be pre-ordered to take away. At the Kuchlerwirt in Treffen, the motto is even "Get into the party mood with our homemade herring salad!" Gasthof zur Schmiede in Berg im Drautal, on the other hand, offers an entire herring feast buffet where guests can load their Ash Wednesday wishes onto their plates themselves.