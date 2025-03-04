Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Offer check

Ash Wednesday: innkeepers invite you to a herring feast

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 17:00

Traditionally, delicious fish dishes are on the menu in restaurants throughout Carinthia on Ash Wednesday - from buffets to "à la carte". But meat lovers are not left behind either. The "Krone" asked around at the innkeepers. 

0 Kommentare

Whether it's a fine fish buffet or a traditional herring salad - innkeepers all over Carinthia offer delicious menus on Ash Wednesday that are the perfect start to the culinary start of Lent for every taste.

At the restaurant in the Klagenfurt-Seltenheim Golf Club, Marion Bauer and Otmar Feistritzer serve their guests a tasty trilogy of herring and salmon - plus a dessert buffet with doughnuts, cream slices and foam rolls.

From herring salad to trout and prawns 
At Landgasthof Zenkl in Gallizien, for example, host Rudi Tomaschitz-Türk and his team prepare homemade herring salad as well as colorful fish platters featuring trout, zander and prawns for their guests. "Of course, we also serve meat if you really want it," smiles the landlord.

The Restaurant zur Stubn in St. Kanzian also serves classic herring salad, which can also be pre-ordered to take away. At the Kuchlerwirt in Treffen, the motto is even "Get into the party mood with our homemade herring salad!" Gasthof zur Schmiede in Berg im Drautal, on the other hand, offers an entire herring feast buffet where guests can load their Ash Wednesday wishes onto their plates themselves.

Across the country
A homemade herring salad is also served at the Landgasthof "Der Schumi" in St. Georgen am Längsee, the Forellengasthof Lauchart in Lölling, the Landgasthaus Zeilinger in Himmelberg, the Felsenkeller in Klagenfurt, the Villacher Brauhof and countless other Carinthian restaurants.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Alex Schwab
Alex Schwab
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf