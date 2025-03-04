Offer check
Ash Wednesday: innkeepers invite you to a herring feast
Traditionally, delicious fish dishes are on the menu in restaurants throughout Carinthia on Ash Wednesday - from buffets to "à la carte". But meat lovers are not left behind either. The "Krone" asked around at the innkeepers.
Whether it's a fine fish buffet or a traditional herring salad - innkeepers all over Carinthia offer delicious menus on Ash Wednesday that are the perfect start to the culinary start of Lent for every taste.
At the restaurant in the Klagenfurt-Seltenheim Golf Club, Marion Bauer and Otmar Feistritzer serve their guests a tasty trilogy of herring and salmon - plus a dessert buffet with doughnuts, cream slices and foam rolls.
From herring salad to trout and prawns
At Landgasthof Zenkl in Gallizien, for example, host Rudi Tomaschitz-Türk and his team prepare homemade herring salad as well as colorful fish platters featuring trout, zander and prawns for their guests. "Of course, we also serve meat if you really want it," smiles the landlord.
The Restaurant zur Stubn in St. Kanzian also serves classic herring salad, which can also be pre-ordered to take away. At the Kuchlerwirt in Treffen, the motto is even "Get into the party mood with our homemade herring salad!" Gasthof zur Schmiede in Berg im Drautal, on the other hand, offers an entire herring feast buffet where guests can load their Ash Wednesday wishes onto their plates themselves.
Across the country
A homemade herring salad is also served at the Landgasthof "Der Schumi" in St. Georgen am Längsee, the Forellengasthof Lauchart in Lölling, the Landgasthaus Zeilinger in Himmelberg, the Felsenkeller in Klagenfurt, the Villacher Brauhof and countless other Carinthian restaurants.
This article has been automatically translated
read the original article here.
