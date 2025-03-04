hjgjkhfkjf

Vorteilswelt
Incident irritates town

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 06:00

Police confirm incident and begin investigation. But the rumor mill only heats things up: due to the central location, there is a lot of information, the police investigated in detail. Now, however, pseudo-observations, rumors and conjecture are mixing into a cocktail of uncertainty and fear. 

Many people remember the warnings of worried mothers: "Never go with someone you don't know and never get into a strange car!" In most cases, there is no mention of black panel vans in which the victims were abducted.

Economical information tactics fuel rumors among citizens
One such incident was reported in Obersdorf near Groß Enzersdorf in the district of Gänserndorf. The police decided to start a more extensive investigation: parents and teachers were questioned, camera footage was analyzed in detail and children and possible witnesses were asked for information. For example, those construction workers who were demonstrably on site at the time - but who were not the child's rescuers, as the rumor mill reported.

In connection with the apparently very credible statements made by the child concerned, the police recommended that the school management send a warning letter to the parents, including cautionary tips. However, in order to avoid falsifying information, only the most important facts were listed.

We ask you to talk to your children about the incident and give them rules of conduct. However, there is no advantage in including invented horror scenarios: This creates even more panic in the town.

Police hold back on investigations, but more patrols
But that didn't quite work out: even in a smaller outlying area of the city, the flow of information in local life is lively, but not always reliable - especially when it comes to kidnappings with dark vehicles. As a result, much of what is circulated does not correspond to reliable information. However, the Lower Austrian police issue a serious warning: the attempted kidnapping did take place! "We have therefore instructed our local colleagues to intensify patrols."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
