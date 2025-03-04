hjgjkhfkjf

Police hold back on investigations, but more patrols

But that didn't quite work out: even in a smaller outlying area of the city, the flow of information in local life is lively, but not always reliable - especially when it comes to kidnappings with dark vehicles. As a result, much of what is circulated does not correspond to reliable information. However, the Lower Austrian police issue a serious warning: the attempted kidnapping did take place! "We have therefore instructed our local colleagues to intensify patrols."