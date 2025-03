Dispute over barn fans goes all the way to the Supreme Court

What is it all about? The last farmer in the village has a cowshed in which he installed the first ventilation fan in 1989, the second in 1991 and the third in 2015. All three run 24 hours a day. That wasn't a problem until the couple moved across the road. At first, they lived 40 meters away, then only 20 meters because they swapped houses with their son. Before the move, the plaintiffs - who used to be dairy farmers themselves - hadn't heard the fans, but now they have.