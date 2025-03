Airline rebuffs Salzburg’s economy

At Salzburg Airport, they would like the direct flight between Salzburg and Vienna back. "March 15, 2020 was a drastic date in our memories," says airport spokesperson Alexander Klaus. Austrian Airlines (AUA) had to suspend the short-haul flight in order to receive a rescue package worth millions. 100,000 passengers, mainly business travelers, used the flight every year. Now they fly from Salzburg to Frankfurt with Lufthansa, take the train from Salzburg to Vienna Airport or look around for other alternatives - for example Munich.