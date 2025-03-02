Praise for Selensky's rebuke
Kremlin: rapprochement with the USA can happen “quickly”
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi argued on camera on Friday. Trump has thus heralded a political change of course and taken a step towards the Kremlin. The latter is now open to the idea that the two countries could move closer together again.
"The new government is rapidly changing all foreign policy structures. This is largely in line with our vision," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. Since taking office, Trump has been seeking rapprochement with the Russian government.
However, there is still a long way to go, said Peskov. After all, relations between Russia and the USA had suffered great damage in the past. But if Trump's and Putin's political will is maintained, "the path there can be fast and successful".
As reported, Trump and Selenskyj had a shouting match on Friday. Trump accused Zelenskyi of not being grateful for the previous US military aid and of not wanting a ceasefire. Zelensky in turn demanded security guarantees for Ukraine.
ISW Institute warns of Putin's victory
Following the rift, the White House announced that it would end military aid to Ukraine. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warns that discontinuation would bring Russia closer to victory. "Cutting off US military aid and financial support to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry could help tip the balance of war and give Russia greater advantages on the battlefield in Ukraine, which would increase the likelihood of a Russian victory in Ukraine," the analysis reads verbatim.
Even a reduction in aid would make sustainable peace in Ukraine more difficult. This could encourage Putin to achieve his strategic goals of gaining control over other states in the post-Soviet region.
