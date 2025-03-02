Kremlin: rapprochement with the USA can happen “quickly”

ISW Institute warns of Putin's victory

Following the rift, the White House announced that it would end military aid to Ukraine. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warns that discontinuation would bring Russia closer to victory. "Cutting off US military aid and financial support to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry could help tip the balance of war and give Russia greater advantages on the battlefield in Ukraine, which would increase the likelihood of a Russian victory in Ukraine," the analysis reads verbatim.