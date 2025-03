Austrian new boss in billion-dollar business

Three years as president

The Prix d'Amerique is the most important trotting race in Europe and has been held in Paris-Vincennes since 1920. This time, there was also an almost historic event from an Austrian perspective as part of the classic. Peter Truzla was unanimously elected President of the European Association UET and will steer its fortunes together with his two Vice-Presidents from Italy and Finland and the Secretary General from France. For the next three years. "It's a huge honor. For me and for the whole harness racing sport in Austria. It is an appreciation of our work," said Truzla in an interview with the "Krone".