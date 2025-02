A2: Renovation and bus stop near Gleisdorf

Completion 2027

A directly accessible stop for express buses will be set up on both sides of the highway. Asfinag hopes that this will be within walking distance of Gleisdorf railroad station, ensuring a connection to public transport and thus making the express bus service even more attractive. For example, it will allow scheduled buses between Fürstenfeld and Graz to pass through the automated barrier system and passengers to board and alight. Completion is scheduled for the beginning of 2027.