Upper Austria gets tailwind from Vienna

Location still being sought for Linz Digital University

Specifically, there is a commitment to further develop the Faculty of Medicine in Linz. On page 196 of the program, it states: "The Faculty of Medicine Linz is to continue to exist after the 15a agreement expires in 2028 and be further developed following an evaluation of its content." The government also has the Linz digital university IT:U on its agenda, for which no location decision has yet been made. Here, too, there is a so-called 15a agreement with the federal government (this is a type of contract) to further develop the university. Exactly in which direction remains unanswered. Linz is also a security issue. The implementation of a new security center for Linz planned by the old government is mentioned again.