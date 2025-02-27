New government
Upper Austria gets tailwind from Vienna
The ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos have agreed to form a new federal government together. The "Krone" knows what this means for Upper Austria and why Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer from Linz could now become a minister after all.
An analysis of the new government program of the ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos reveals that Upper Austria only appears once and Linz twice. However, Upper Austria's state politicians believe that many of their demands on the government negotiators have been met. State leader Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) feels a tailwind for our state: "It is positive that there is now an agreement. Above all, to get Austria back on track as a location for business, work and innovation and to develop it further."
Location still being sought for Linz Digital University
Specifically, there is a commitment to further develop the Faculty of Medicine in Linz. On page 196 of the program, it states: "The Faculty of Medicine Linz is to continue to exist after the 15a agreement expires in 2028 and be further developed following an evaluation of its content." The government also has the Linz digital university IT:U on its agenda, for which no location decision has yet been made. Here, too, there is a so-called 15a agreement with the federal government (this is a type of contract) to further develop the university. Exactly in which direction remains unanswered. Linz is also a security issue. The implementation of a new security center for Linz planned by the old government is mentioned again.
What else is on the agenda in Upper Austria where Vienna has a decisive say? The further development of the Regional Light Rail (RSB) and the extension of the S 10 towards the Czech Republic are not explicitly mentioned, but you can read between the lines that the projects will be pursued further.
Hattmannsdorfer's signature recognizable
When it comes to personnel, the future Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker is apparently not giving up on Upper Austria either. According to reports, there is a good chance that former provincial councillor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer will take over the economy and tourism portfolio. He helped negotiate the government, which is why his signature is recognizable. For example, in the areas of integration and social affairs, where Upper Austria is considered a role model for the federal government.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
