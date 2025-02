FPÖ provincial councillor warns of additional asylum costs

Apart from declarations of intent, Styrian FPÖ state councillor Hannes Amesbauer sees nothing concrete in the government program of the three-party coalition. He also identifies a disproportionality in the current government program: namely additional costs in asylum accommodation. In Styria alone, almost 90 million euros were spent on basic care last year. "And now the government program states that the quality of basic care is to be increased. This means that an annual index adjustment is to take place in the districts, automatically. This in turn leads to additional costs."