Ländle junior athletes miss out on the medals

But nothing came of it. Neither Garance Meyer nor the two leading Swiss racers made a dent and set the three fastest times, just like in the first run. In the end, Grob secured her second Junior World Championship title in the downhill with a lead of just 0.01 seconds over Mathis, the sixth medal in total for the Appenzell native at junior championships. Meyer took bronze 0.29 seconds behind. Zegg was ultimately 27 hundredths off the podium. "Our runners certainly didn't benefit from the shorter course," Kirchmair was convinced. "Unfortunately, not everything came together for us like it did for the Swiss women."