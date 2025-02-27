After the Villach attack
Special state parliament begins with a moment of silence
The brutal murder of a 14-year-old boy by an Islamist attacker (23) from Syria continues to leave Carinthia in shock. The state politicians therefore devoted a special session of parliament to the topics of security and asylum.
The mood in the Carinthian state parliament is sombre and the events are staggering. After the religiously-motivated attack in Villach, nothing in Carinthia is as it once was - even in political discussions. With a minute's silence on Thursday, the members of parliament sent their condolences to the victims and their families: "As a Villach resident, I would never have thought it possible what happened on our doorstep. None of us can empathize with the suffering of the families - which is why it is also important in today's political debate to ensure that the relatives are not additionally hurt," said Reinhart Rohr, President of the Provincial Parliament, urging objectivity at the beginning of the session.
"A heated debate," said FP leader Erwin Angerer, whose parliamentary group had called for the special parliamentary session, "does no one any good! But decisive action is needed now." It is a constitutional obligation to protect the population: "We can all send a clear signal to Vienna today: we must put an end to the welcome policy! We need a ban on political Islam and an immediate ban on asylum," demands Angerer.
"Sham solutions are no longer enough"
According to SPÖ party leader Herwig Seiser, a reduction in immigration is only possible "hand in hand with neighbouring countries and countries of origin as well as international organizations." It is no longer enough to simply present bogus solutions, because "people have lost trust in politics and the state." The Social Democratic Party had already made a change in terms of migration and asylum policy: "We have adapted our demands," said Seiser, who announced a three-party motion containing measures to organize and reduce migration.
This act of terror is one of the worst events we have ever had to experience in Carinthia!
Landeshauptmann Peter Kaiser
"Since 2017, there has been a clear demand at EU level for asylum procedures at the EU's external borders," reminds Governor Peter Kaiser, who also calls for more state intervention "in order to get a grip on what is happening on some platforms. Strict rules are needed!"
"Don't pour oil on the fire"
Meanwhile, the coalition partner ÖVP warns against adding fuel to the fire: "A language build-up, an even stronger hammering will only help the radicals to divide our society," said Markus Malle, for example: "The more we stand together now, the better it is for our country!"
ÖVP leader Martin Gruber called for unity and once again underlined his demands for a ban on TikTok and the possibility of monitoring messenger services: "Deporting the perpetrator must not be the only reaction to this attack!"
Gerhard Köfer from Team Kärnten became more emotional behind the lectern: "I won't apportion political blame, but enough is enough," said Köfer, who described the Syrian attacker as a "beast" and "monster" and called for more powers for the executive, such as the possibility of bag checks in public places and checks in private accommodation for asylum seekers. "Ticking time bombs - dangerous people - should be deported immediately!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.