Special state parliament begins with a moment of silence

The mood in the Carinthian state parliament is sombre and the events are staggering. After the religiously-motivated attack in Villach, nothing in Carinthia is as it once was - even in political discussions. With a minute's silence on Thursday, the members of parliament sent their condolences to the victims and their families: "As a Villach resident, I would never have thought it possible what happened on our doorstep. None of us can empathize with the suffering of the families - which is why it is also important in today's political debate to ensure that the relatives are not additionally hurt," said Reinhart Rohr, President of the Provincial Parliament, urging objectivity at the beginning of the session.