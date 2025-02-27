Via cell phone app
20-year-old allegedly offered girlfriend for sex
A 20-year-old had to answer to the Wels Regional Court on suspicion of promoting the prostitution of minors and pimping. He is said to have arranged for his girlfriend, who was only 17 at the time, to have sex with him - he pocketed and squandered the shameful wages himself.
Wearing black trousers and a white shirt, the milky-faced defendant entered the jury courtroom at Wels Regional Court on Thursday. When the public prosecutor reads out the indictment, the room falls quiet. The accused and the victim are said to have met in 2021. While she would have felt affection for the 20-year-old, the relationship on his part would have been platonic.
App discovered on cell phone
For unknown reasons, the accused got hold of the then 17-year-old's cell phone and discovered the app "My Sugar Daddy" on it. The platform advertises online that "attractive young women and successful and stylish men meet there to enjoy the beautiful and luxurious sides of life together."
Business model developed
The 20-year-old allegedly sensed a "business model" and from May 2022 to April 2023 offered or procured the minor as a prostitute. In the indictment, the public prosecutor speaks of "two to three times a week, sometimes several times a day and around 50 to 100 different men."
Up to 1500 per meeting
The "sugar daddies" are said to have paid between 200 and 1500 per meeting. The 20-year-old took 100 percent of the money and also took expensive gifts, such as handbags, from the 17-year-old and sold them on. The total proceeds are likely to be 300,000 euros. "I wanted to save the money for a future together," he said. In reality, he would have spent it on going out and on cars.
Public excluded
After the arraignment, the trial continues in camera, and the videotaped interrogation of the victim also takes place behind closed doors. Only this much is known: She is said to have expressed after the first meeting that she did not want this.
Two years in prison
The audience is then allowed back into the courtroom for the closing arguments and, after a short deliberation period, the jury and judge reach the following - not legally binding - verdict: the 20-year-old is sentenced to two years in prison, eight months of which are unconditional. His young age and good character were seen as mitigating factors. On the other hand, the long period of the offense was considered aggravating. The young man was not really able to convince the court of his remorse: "Your insight is not overwhelmingly credible. You never said that you felt sorry for the victim," the judge concluded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
