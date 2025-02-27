The grand finale of the Tour of Austria is part of the one hundredth anniversary of the unification of the districts of Tisis, Tosters, Altenstadt, Levis, Nofels and Gisingen with the city center to form today's city of Feldkirch. Under the title "Feldkirch one hundred. Growing together", this important historical date is celebrated with an extensive annual program that highlights the history, present and future of the city. Mayor Manfred Rädler emphasizes the significance of the anniversary: "100 years of Großfeldkirch is a worthy occasion to celebrate the community. However, it should not just be about the past, but also about looking ahead - to the next 100 years of our town. The focus is on living together, on what we have in common. Like cycling, which has a long tradition in Feldkirch. Even 100 years ago, on the occasion of the merger, there was a cycling race through the districts in which all cycling clubs took part with more than 300 participants. I am all the more pleased that we can revive this tradition with the Tour of Austria in the anniversary year 2025." And as an enthusiastic amateur cyclist, Feldkirch's mayor is particularly pleased that the Tour of Austria will end in his city this year.