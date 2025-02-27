Tour of Austria is coming
100 years of Großfeldkirch meets 74 years of the Tour of Austria this year. Austria's biggest cycling event ends on 13 July in the Montfort town and thus joins the anniversary program of "Feldkirch einhundert". Fans can look forward to a cycling spectacle in a class of its own.
The grand finale of the Tour of Austria is part of the one hundredth anniversary of the unification of the districts of Tisis, Tosters, Altenstadt, Levis, Nofels and Gisingen with the city center to form today's city of Feldkirch. Under the title "Feldkirch one hundred. Growing together", this important historical date is celebrated with an extensive annual program that highlights the history, present and future of the city. Mayor Manfred Rädler emphasizes the significance of the anniversary: "100 years of Großfeldkirch is a worthy occasion to celebrate the community. However, it should not just be about the past, but also about looking ahead - to the next 100 years of our town. The focus is on living together, on what we have in common. Like cycling, which has a long tradition in Feldkirch. Even 100 years ago, on the occasion of the merger, there was a cycling race through the districts in which all cycling clubs took part with more than 300 participants. I am all the more pleased that we can revive this tradition with the Tour of Austria in the anniversary year 2025." And as an enthusiastic amateur cyclist, Feldkirch's mayor is particularly pleased that the Tour of Austria will end in his city this year.
Cycling mad Ländle
This year, the Tour of Austria will connect Steyr in Upper Austria and Feldkirch in Vorarlberg. The Grand Depart will take place in Steyr on July 9, 2025 and the overall winner of the 74th Tour of Austria will be decided in Feldkirch after five stages. Feldkirch is the final venue for the first time this year and is on the stage schedule for the fourth time after 1968, 1973 and 2018. "Vorarlberg is absolutely "bike crazy", as we experienced two years ago at the start in Dornbirn when Pascal Ackermann won in front of thousands of spectators. The last guest appearance in Feldkirch in 2018 was also won by a big name, Milan-San Remo winner Matej Mohoric," says a delighted Thomas Kofler from Team Vorarlberg, who is largely responsible for the implementation of the Vorarlberg stage.
Thomas Kofler, Team Vorarlberg boss, has also designed the route through Vorarlberg and promises something unique: "It will certainly be the toughest final stage in recent years, spectacular and scenically impressive. We are offering a completely new route, which also leads through the high mountains, with a classic finale. I am sure that the decision on the Tour victory will be made in Feldkirch - suspense is guaranteed right to the end. We are also expecting a large number of spectators and a great atmosphere once again."
