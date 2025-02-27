After math schoolwork
Alaba heirs enraptured soccer pros with Agassi
A math school project, Agassi as a ball distributor, a Rapid U14 player as an all-rounder and enthusiastic professionals from Rapid and Austria - the final day of the "Krone" Indoor Cup in Vienna's Stadthalle B offered all this and much more.
The sound of "Agassi" rang through Stadthalle B again and again. However, this had nothing to do with the former US tennis star, but with Agassi Bogus, the head defender of SMS Wittelsbachstraße. He skillfully distributed the balls from behind in the final against Ella Lingens Gymnasium.
And when Eymen Özdil got the ball at the front, it was always dangerous. The Rapid U14 player scored the 1:0 and the 3:0 himself, and also had a hand in all the other goals. Tiago Sahanek, the nephew of ex-professional Marco Sahanek, scored the 4:0. Tristan Beyanda scored the 5:1 with a header, a rare indoor feat.
Following in Alaba's footsteps after math schoolwork
They were following in the footsteps of David Alaba, who had led SMS 2 Wittelsbachstraße to victory in the "Krone" Indoor Cup in 2006. Özdil smiles: "He is of course a huge role model for us. Every one of us dreams of becoming a professional footballer. "
Earlier in the day, Özdil and Co. had written a math homework assignment. Head of class Martin Groß, who cheered on his boys as a spectator in Stadthalle B, emphasized: "Their academic performance also has to be right. Otherwise they can't play." Coach Dennis Ilagan nods: "That and the right behavior are beacons for us."
Kerschbaum, Wurmbrand and Barry enthusiastic
He said of his team's athletic performance: "That was technically and tactically at its best." The two Rapid pros Roman Kerschbaum and Nikolaus Wurmbrand as well as Austria pro Abubakr Barry were also impressed by the level of play: "It was fun to watch." Kerschbaum also emphasized: "It's great that there are tournaments like this. They are unforgettable experiences."
A new important partner of the "Krone" Indoor Cup, which Christian Kraxner and Klaus-Jürgen Spätauf and their team once again organized perfectly, is "BILLA". Sales Director Hamed Mohseni presented the challenge cup to the winners and emphasized: "Promoting young talent is one of the most important things in sport, and we are also involved with many clubs."
