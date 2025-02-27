Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After math schoolwork

Alaba heirs enraptured soccer pros with Agassi

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 05:46

A math school project, Agassi as a ball distributor, a Rapid U14 player as an all-rounder and enthusiastic professionals from Rapid and Austria - the final day of the "Krone" Indoor Cup in Vienna's Stadthalle B offered all this and much more.

0 Kommentare

The sound of "Agassi" rang through Stadthalle B again and again. However, this had nothing to do with the former US tennis star, but with Agassi Bogus, the head defender of SMS Wittelsbachstraße. He skillfully distributed the balls from behind in the final against Ella Lingens Gymnasium.

And when Eymen Özdil got the ball at the front, it was always dangerous. The Rapid U14 player scored the 1:0 and the 3:0 himself, and also had a hand in all the other goals. Tiago Sahanek, the nephew of ex-professional Marco Sahanek, scored the 4:0. Tristan Beyanda scored the 5:1 with a header, a rare indoor feat.

Rapid professional Roman Kerschbaum honored Eymen Özdil, who was voted the most valuable player of the tournament. (Bild: Jöchl Martin)
Rapid professional Roman Kerschbaum honored Eymen Özdil, who was voted the most valuable player of the tournament.
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Following in Alaba's footsteps after math schoolwork
They were following in the footsteps of David Alaba, who had led SMS 2 Wittelsbachstraße to victory in the "Krone" Indoor Cup in 2006. Özdil smiles: "He is of course a huge role model for us. Every one of us dreams of becoming a professional footballer. "

Earlier in the day, Özdil and Co. had written a math homework assignment. Head of class Martin Groß, who cheered on his boys as a spectator in Stadthalle B, emphasized: "Their academic performance also has to be right. Otherwise they can't play." Coach Dennis Ilagan nods: "That and the right behavior are beacons for us."

+1
Fotos

Kerschbaum, Wurmbrand and Barry enthusiastic
He said of his team's athletic performance: "That was technically and tactically at its best." The two Rapid pros Roman Kerschbaum and Nikolaus Wurmbrand as well as Austria pro Abubakr Barry were also impressed by the level of play: "It was fun to watch." Kerschbaum also emphasized: "It's great that there are tournaments like this. They are unforgettable experiences."

A new important partner of the "Krone" Indoor Cup, which Christian Kraxner and Klaus-Jürgen Spätauf and their team once again organized perfectly, is "BILLA". Sales Director Hamed Mohseni presented the challenge cup to the winners and emphasized: "Promoting young talent is one of the most important things in sport, and we are also involved with many clubs."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf