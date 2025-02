Driver got stuck with truck in wet meadow

Today around midday, the Neußerling volunteer fire department (municipality of Herzogsdorf) was called out to recover a van, reports incident commander Thomas Rath. The driver of a van left the paved road at the end of a cul-de-sac. Instead of turning his vehicle around and turning back, he drove on down the meadow.



The ground has already thawed

Due to the temperatures above zero degrees and the no longer frozen ground, the vehicle quickly became stuck. A cable winch was used to free the small truck from its awkward position and bring it back onto the road.