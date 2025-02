Negotiating with Trump

Trump's list of sins against Europe is large. He wants the EU to buy more US products. He identifies competitive disadvantages where the EU sees none. If Europe does not want hormone-treated cattle and chlorinated chickens, it is for health reasons, not to eliminate competition. If the EU subjects the digital networks of American tech giants to regulation, then it is for regulatory reasons and not for discriminatory reasons. Trump wants Europe to buy weapons from the USA in the current arms offensive. However, Europe wants to establish a common European arms industry right now. Trump wants fewer subsidies for the European economy, but deliberately overlooks the fact that his gigantic arms budget is the biggest subsidy machine in the USA.