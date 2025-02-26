“There is no suitable punishment for this”

"A signal must be set"

Defense lawyer Andreas Mauhart spoke of a "big mistake" on the part of his client, who had otherwise "always been a good person" - and that the driving license withdrawals were a long time ago and had therefore been erased. However, the judge took this into account when sentencing him because the defendant had also told her himself. "Finding an appropriate sentence is almost presumptuous," she said, but spoke of a signal that had to be set. For the defendant himself, but above all for the general public. The sentence: 18 months in prison, six of them unconditional. Of the 61,000 euros in grief compensation demanded for relatives, 17,000 euros were awarded. The verdict is not final.