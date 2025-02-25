Cold and destruction
Three babies die of hypothermia in Gaza
At least three Palestinian babies have died of hypothermia during a cold spell in the Gaza Strip, according to a hospital director. Said Saleh, head of the Asdika al-Marid hospital in Gaza, said that the babies had died within the last few hours. The Gaza Strip is in ruins, the population is not only suffering from the current cold, but there has also been a threat of famine recently.
A ceasefire has been in place in the Gaza Strip for more than a month. However, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have lost their homes as a result of more than 15 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas. According to the UN, their tents made of plastic sheeting offer little protection against the cold, storms and rain.
Reconstruction only after the end of Hamas rule
In Israel's opinion, however, reconstruction of the Gaza Strip can only begin once all Israeli hostages have been released and Hamas no longer rules there.
Temperatures in the region are currently unusually low, dropping to just a few degrees Celsius above freezing at night. Babies are particularly vulnerable in such situations because they are not yet able to regulate their body temperature independently.
Threat of famine
In addition to the current cold spell, there is also a threat of famine. According to the World Food Program (WFP), it has doubled its food aid in the wake of a ceasefire in the Gaza war.
Since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into force, the organization has provided around one million people with food, hot meals and fresh bread. More than two million people live in the coastal strip.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
