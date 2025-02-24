Pick not on TV
The Caps’ season is over if they lose
Tuesday could be the end of the ice hockey season for the Vienna Capitals. If they don't manage a home win in the second pre-play-off duel with Fehervar, that's it. The same goes for Ljubljana against Pustertal. If both are eliminated, the pick for the quarter-finals will take place immediately afterwards. However, almost in private.
As is so often the case in sport, a season comes down to a single game. If the Caps win today at home in the second game of the best-of-3 series in the ice hockey pre-play-off against Fehervar, the decision will be made on Friday in Hungary. If the Kagrans lose today, the season is over.
"We have our fans behind us, we want to seize the opportunity, we have it in our own hands," says motivated striker Joseph Cramarossa. If you're not in the arena, you can watch the game on ORF Sport+.
Quarter-final pick in the middle of the night on YouTube
The game, but not a possible subsequent pick. If both pre-play-off duels (Pustertal leads Ljubljana 1:0 in the second) are decided today, the pick will take place immediately afterwards, in which the best teams in the basic round choose their quarter-final opponents. Can only be seen on the league's YouTube channel. And perhaps only after 11 pm. Because in the event of overtime, play will continue at five against five until the decider. The game in South Tyrol doesn't start until 7.45 pm. Good night . . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
