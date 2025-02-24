The Caps’ season is over if they lose

Quarter-final pick in the middle of the night on YouTube

The game, but not a possible subsequent pick. If both pre-play-off duels (Pustertal leads Ljubljana 1:0 in the second) are decided today, the pick will take place immediately afterwards, in which the best teams in the basic round choose their quarter-final opponents. Can only be seen on the league's YouTube channel. And perhaps only after 11 pm. Because in the event of overtime, play will continue at five against five until the decider. The game in South Tyrol doesn't start until 7.45 pm. Good night . . .