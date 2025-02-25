Filip Milojevic must continue to line up at the back

There were rumors around the Hartberg game that Ingolitsch would no longer rely on Milojevic. "That's not true," says the central defender himself, "after the first three games, in which our defense played well, there's no reason to change. But as everyone knows, things can happen quickly in soccer. My focus is on good training and strong performances with the Juniors." Sporting director Roland Kirchler wasted only two words on this rumor: "It's all nonsense!"