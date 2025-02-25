At SCR Altach
Filip Milojevic must continue to line up at the back
Filip Milojevic, who moved to the Rheindorf from Leverkusen in the summer of 2024, has yet to really find his feet at SCR Altach. Now the youngster wants to put his all into training and recommend himself for more playing time in the Bundesliga.
Altach youngster Filip Milojevic is always at the center of interest. The 19-year-old, who returned to the Ländle from Leverkusen in the summer of 2024, has only played 106 minutes with the professionals so far. Coach Fabio Ingolitsch recently answered questions about the Feldkirch native as follows: "We currently have two young players, Estrada and Koller, who are already further ahead. If Filip proves himself in training, he will get his playing time."
There were rumors around the Hartberg game that Ingolitsch would no longer rely on Milojevic. "That's not true," says the central defender himself, "after the first three games, in which our defense played well, there's no reason to change. But as everyone knows, things can happen quickly in soccer. My focus is on good training and strong performances with the Juniors." Sporting director Roland Kirchler wasted only two words on this rumor: "It's all nonsense!"
However, if Milojevic's minutes of action in the spring are as modest as they were in the fall, the youngster, whose contract in Altach runs until 2027, will seek a temporary transfer on loan.
