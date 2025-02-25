Getting married on 25.2.2025?
Symbolism plays a major role in weddings. A particularly melodious date naturally also has great symbolic power. However, this does not seem to be the biggest argument for wedding couples.
25.02.2025 - such a nice date, why not get married on it? But what was once a trend seems to have no relevance today, Tuesday. The "Krone" asked some registry offices in Tyrol. Most of them have not registered any couples for this day.
Only at the registry office in Kufstein does manager Erica Steiner report: "We have two weddings." However, she also has the feeling that a big-sounding date no longer has the same significance as it used to. "Many tend to choose a date that is special to them, such as the day they met." And of course, most couples would prefer Fridays or Saturdays.
The last very popular date was 22.2.2022.
Sabine Istenich, Standesamt Lienz
That may be one reason why so few people are getting married today. "I was surprised myself, but maybe it's the day of the week," speculates Sabine Istenich from the registry office in Lienz. "The last very popular date was 22.2.2022," she recalls. "We had a few requests for 25.5.2025, but as this is a Sunday, we don't allocate any dates."
Postponement from May to the fall
There is a compromise at the Innsbruck registry office. "We are holding the wedding on May 5, 2025," reveals manager Markus Tilly. February 25, on the other hand, was not particularly popular in the provincial capital either.
Days for saying yes
Anyone who missed 25.2. and is annoyed because the registry offices will be closed on 25.5. has other options for a symbolic wedding day in 2025:
- 29.4.2025: when better for dance enthusiasts to say "I do" than on World Dance Day?
- 12.6.2025: The Day of the Red Rose is hard to beat in terms of romance.
- 6.7.2025: Unfortunately, Kissing Day falls on a Sunday this year, when the registry offices are closed. But perhaps the perfect occasion for an engagement?
- 3.10.2025: On the Day of Smiles, the photos of the wedding party are sure to turn out particularly well.
- 25.10.2025: A beautiful date, a Saturday - and the clocks are set back to winter time on Sunday night. On no other date does the party night last as long as it does today.
Perhaps the time of year doesn't suit many bridal couples either. Sabine Istenich from the registry office in Lienz has observed a general change here: "From May towards fall - August, September and October are becoming more popular. Perhaps because the weather is more stable."
Being flexible saves money and nerves
Wedding planners recommend being more flexible when choosing a date anyway: If you don't lock yourself into popular dates, you don't have to worry about fully booked registry offices and venues. And flowers are more expensive around Valentine's Day or Mother's Day . . .
