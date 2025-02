Battle for KTM: these two scenarios are possible

Up the three steps to the front door, then through the security gate and further along the corridor to the back to the jury courtroom of the regional court in Ried im Innkreis (Upper Austria): Pierer Mobility AG and KTM AG CEO Gottfried Neumeister has already made this journey twice in the course of the motorcycle manufacturer's insolvency proceedings. On Tuesday, February 25, the Viennese will make the journey once again - presumably with a poker face, smiling in a friendly manner, but still tense behind the facade.