Carinthian Freedom Party calls for a special parliamentary session

"Remigration": Those who no longer have grounds for asylum are to be deported. "This is nothing more than a course correction," says the FPÖ. Angerer and his deputy Josef Ofner make it clear that this does not refer to Austrian citizens or integrated migrants: "In Germany, this term is different - we use it to refer to persons entitled to asylum whose grounds for asylum are no longer valid," says Ofner, who criticizes the fact that the current legal situation regarding asylum is being circumvented: "These people pass through several safe countries before reaching Austria, where they should actually apply for asylum. The Freedom Party's demand for remigration also differs from the German view (the word was used in the context of a secret, right-wing extremist meeting in Potsdam) in that "people are not talking in the back room here, but in parliament".