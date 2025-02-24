Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

He has a suspicion

Marko: Billion for Max? “Don’t know if …”

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 13:36

Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko has commented on the speculation about a possible billion-euro offer for Max Verstappen. According to the Austrian, it is no secret that Aston Martin and star designer Adrian Newey are interested in the world champion. However, he is skeptical as to whether an offer of this amount has actually been made.

0 Kommentare

"It's no secret that Newey is a big fan of Max. And then it is only logical that an offer is made to him," said Marko to Motorsport-Total.com, calmly analyzing the latest rumours surrounding world champion Max Verstappen, which have caused a stir in the Formula 1 world.

Adrian Newey (Bild: GEPA)
Adrian Newey
(Bild: GEPA)

As reported by the Daily Mail, Aston Martin is said to have been working intensively on signing Verstappen. It was said that talks were already underway with sponsors about a move for the Dutchman. There was talk of a deal worth billions - that would be an absolute record!

"At the current share price ..."
While the interest is certainly there, Marko is skeptical about the sums circulating: "I dare to doubt whether it is really that high, especially with Aston Martin's current share price. It is said to have been a high offer. But we don't know whether the offer really existed." 

Either way, Red Bull remains relaxed. And the Dutchman himself also officially gave the all-clear recently: "The only contact I had with them related to the GT3 series this year." To explain: Verstappen founded his own GT3 team, which will start in 2025.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf