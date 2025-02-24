He has a suspicion
Marko: Billion for Max? “Don’t know if …”
Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko has commented on the speculation about a possible billion-euro offer for Max Verstappen. According to the Austrian, it is no secret that Aston Martin and star designer Adrian Newey are interested in the world champion. However, he is skeptical as to whether an offer of this amount has actually been made.
"It's no secret that Newey is a big fan of Max. And then it is only logical that an offer is made to him," said Marko to Motorsport-Total.com, calmly analyzing the latest rumours surrounding world champion Max Verstappen, which have caused a stir in the Formula 1 world.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Aston Martin is said to have been working intensively on signing Verstappen. It was said that talks were already underway with sponsors about a move for the Dutchman. There was talk of a deal worth billions - that would be an absolute record!
"At the current share price ..."
While the interest is certainly there, Marko is skeptical about the sums circulating: "I dare to doubt whether it is really that high, especially with Aston Martin's current share price. It is said to have been a high offer. But we don't know whether the offer really existed."
Either way, Red Bull remains relaxed. And the Dutchman himself also officially gave the all-clear recently: "The only contact I had with them related to the GT3 series this year." To explain: Verstappen founded his own GT3 team, which will start in 2025.
