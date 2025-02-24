Odermatt confused: record? “I don’t know anything about that”

Success, records and always being in the spotlight - for Odermatt, this is both a curse and a blessing, as he recently revealed in an interview with the NZZ. Because he has lost some of his ease as a result. "For me, everything was even more fun and cooler four or five years ago," says the Swiss athlete. However, this does not seem to have affected his pursuit of records. Let's see which record Odermatt will break soon - and whether he even realizes it ...