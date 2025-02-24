Loses the overview
Odermatt confused: record? “I don’t know anything about that”
With all his successes, Marco Odermatt seems to be slowly losing track. With his victory in the super-G in Crans Montana, the Swiss skier has set a new record - without even knowing it. He was only informed of his "good fortune" after the race.
The great dominator was celebrated frenetically by the Swiss fans in the finish area. The super-G world champion had secured his 15th World Cup victory in Crans Montana - ahead of his compatriot Alexis Monney. He is the first ski racer to win at least 15 times in both the super-G and the giant slalom.
The dark side of success
A new entry in the skiing history books for the success-spoiled Swiss! While people in his home country were delighted about the new record, Odermatt himself was not even aware of it. When asked about the new record by the local media, the 27-year-old replied in confusion: "I don't know anything about it. But that's cool too." With a grin, he finally took his leave to celebrate his home triumph.
Success, records and always being in the spotlight - for Odermatt, this is both a curse and a blessing, as he recently revealed in an interview with the NZZ. Because he has lost some of his ease as a result. "For me, everything was even more fun and cooler four or five years ago," says the Swiss athlete. However, this does not seem to have affected his pursuit of records. Let's see which record Odermatt will break soon - and whether he even realizes it ...
