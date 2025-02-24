Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Loses the overview

Odermatt confused: record? “I don’t know anything about that”

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 10:12

With all his successes, Marco Odermatt seems to be slowly losing track. With his victory in the super-G in Crans Montana, the Swiss skier has set a new record - without even knowing it. He was only informed of his "good fortune" after the race. 

0 Kommentare

The great dominator was celebrated frenetically by the Swiss fans in the finish area. The super-G world champion had secured his 15th World Cup victory in Crans Montana - ahead of his compatriot Alexis Monney. He is the first ski racer to win at least 15 times in both the super-G and the giant slalom. 

The dark side of success
A new entry in the skiing history books for the success-spoiled Swiss! While people in his home country were delighted about the new record, Odermatt himself was not even aware of it. When asked about the new record by the local media, the 27-year-old replied in confusion: "I don't know anything about it. But that's cool too." With a grin, he finally took his leave to celebrate his home triumph. 

Success, records and always being in the spotlight - for Odermatt, this is both a curse and a blessing, as he recently revealed in an interview with the NZZ. Because he has lost some of his ease as a result. "For me, everything was even more fun and cooler four or five years ago," says the Swiss athlete. However, this does not seem to have affected his pursuit of records. Let's see which record Odermatt will break soon - and whether he even realizes it ... 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von David Hofer
David Hofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf