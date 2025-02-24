13,000 votes make a new edition of the Groko possible

Sahra Wagenknecht's BSW only narrowly missed out on a place with 4.972%. The BSW was around 14,000 votes short of the five percent threshold. If the BSW had entered the German Bundestag, the CDU/CSU would have had to find two coalition partners to form a government. As a result, Merz would also have avoided a blocking minority (third of the seats) of the AfD and BSW, which would have made important decisions dependent on the extreme parties.