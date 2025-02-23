Afghans overtake Syrians in asylum applications

Special effect occurs with Afghans

The largest group in Austria this time were Afghans with 629 applications. However, a special effect must be taken into account here. This is because only 199 people submitted an application for the first time. The others are people who have temporary (subsidiary) protection in Austria but have submitted a new asylum application. This could be due, among other things, to talks held by the Ministry of the Interior in Kabul, which may increase the chances of people being deported to Afghanistan again.