Kendall Lujan: jazz, bossa nova, indie and yodeling

A coming and going

The content of "Weird Birthday Song" is also fictional. "It's about a fictional character called Ginger, who could of course be me because of my hair color. It's Ginger's birthday and she doesn't really want to celebrate, but all her friends throw her a party and make her do it. It's a metaphor for the fact that a lot of people often do things for others but secretly only do them for themselves. I also loved the idea of doing a new, completely crazy song on this theme alongside the classic birthday songs." Her best-known song, "Goodbyes", with which she closes "Lucky Penny", has already been tried out in various TV series. "You get to know so many people in life. Some appear briefly, others are there for longer, others stay forever. The subject fascinates me a lot, I just had to write something about it."