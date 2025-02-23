“I’m just a happy person. Not a hero.”

Have you changed your character during the time you were seriously ill?

I certainly became much more aware. Away from these full-throttle stories. In the past, the time I needed to ride my bike up the Pfänder was important to me. Today, I'm glad that I can get up there on my e-bike. But I have learned to enjoy the sunset. I also no longer allow myself to be dragged down by all the negativity in the media. I've seen "ZiB" maybe two or three times in the last few years. Nevertheless, I do form a political opinion. No, I simply pay more attention to what is good for me. Yesterday, for example, my wife and I went winter hiking. Simply wonderful! These may be big words, but I really have become a happier and more content person. I used to only drive in fourth gear, now I just drive in first. I know how to deal with my energy, because I still have to face the restrictions that this illness brings with it. Of course, I live in my little bubble, I haven't become much of a different person. I am simply content and, once again, a happy person. Not a hero.