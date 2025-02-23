Elmar Rauch:
“I’m just a happy person. Not a hero.”
In his new series "The second life", author and columnist Robert Schneider talks to people who have been given a second chance. This time, he met with Elmar Rauch, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2017.
When I meet Elmar Rauch for an interview in Bregenz as part of our "Second Life" series, it is important to him to say one thing straight away: "So that there are no misunderstandings. I am not the hero. The heroes are the others. Those who stood by my side during my illness and still do, for example my wonderful wife, the doctors or Susanne Marosch from Leukemia Aid Austria "Give for Life".
Elmar originally trained as a radio and telecommunications engineer. He worked in this profession for several years. But at some point, he felt it was too stupid to repair televisions just so that the customer could watch "Dallas" in the evening. "I wanted to develop myself further, I was just curious," he says and takes a sip of his cappuccino.
After all, the 59-year-old used to work in the "country", as he puts it. "The great thing there was that I found a new field of work every ten years or so. First, I was at the Provincial Image Office, then I was at the Provincial Water Engineering Office in groundwater protection, which we were just setting up, and finally I ended up in housing subsidies, which I found incredibly rewarding. But it was also insanely stressful. In 2010, I realized that my body was no longer feeling well. Perhaps these were the very first signs of my illness. In any case, I cut back to eighty percent."
Robert Schneider: Elmar, let me ask you frankly: Do you remember the day you were diagnosed with bone marrow cancer?
Elmar Rauch: I have to go back a bit. It started in 2017 when I was gardening. Suddenly, I felt a sharp pain above my hip. The pain wouldn't go away, so I had an X-ray. Apart from the usual signs of wear and tear on the spine, the doctor couldn't find anything. But I took matters into my own hands and decided to have an MRI. That took time, of course. One Thursday morning in October - I remember it very clearly - the doctor called my office and said: "Something's wrong. Come and see me." I said to my colleague across the table: "You, I've got a doctor's appointment. I'll be back in an hour." That Thursday, I turned off the computer and never went back to the office.
What was the exact diagnosis?
It's called multiple myeloma, it's rather rare, but it's one of the most common tumors of bone and bone marrow. It is an absolutely fatal disease. Of course that was a shock. The day before I was still on my racing bike, albeit in pain, and the next day I got this diagnosis. The senior physician said that chemotherapy had to be started immediately. I asked: "Can I still think about it?" The doctor looked at me and said: "What do you want to wait for? Time is bone." In reality, I didn't just have this vertebral fracture, I already had damage to my entire skeletal system, some of which was a cent in size. I was lucky that I didn't already have any signs of paralysis. In addition, my entire immune system was extremely weakened.
You then started chemotherapy and were treated with your own stem cells.
Yes, it was very fortunate that the treatment could be carried out with my stem cells. That was in Innsbruck. I'll never forget those four weeks in the isolation ward. It was like a total physical reset. My immune system was completely shut down.
Did you often think about dying during that time?
Surprisingly not. Of course the thought crossed my mind, but at 53 I just felt too young for it. I was always sporty, a passionate racing cyclist. I thought in stages and was optimistic. Sure, I was in a bad way, I knew that, but I would get out of this room and I would return to the office at some point.
That didn't work out, as you said. How was the beginning of this new, second life, in early retirement against your will?
It was very difficult. I had one infection after another. While a healthy person has a short cold, mine lasts for weeks. I had seven infections in the first winter.
Was corona already in full swing then?
No, fortunately not yet. But because you mentioned corona: as stupid as it may sound, that was the best time for me. Very few social contacts. The risk remained very manageable. I recovered very well during this time. Of course, I was and still am immunosuppressed, but one day I dared to say: Elmar, now you're going to buy an e-bike.
Have you changed your character during the time you were seriously ill?
I certainly became much more aware. Away from these full-throttle stories. In the past, the time I needed to ride my bike up the Pfänder was important to me. Today, I'm glad that I can get up there on my e-bike. But I have learned to enjoy the sunset. I also no longer allow myself to be dragged down by all the negativity in the media. I've seen "ZiB" maybe two or three times in the last few years. Nevertheless, I do form a political opinion. No, I simply pay more attention to what is good for me. Yesterday, for example, my wife and I went winter hiking. Simply wonderful! These may be big words, but I really have become a happier and more content person. I used to only drive in fourth gear, now I just drive in first. I know how to deal with my energy, because I still have to face the restrictions that this illness brings with it. Of course, I live in my little bubble, I haven't become much of a different person. I am simply content and, once again, a happy person. Not a hero.
