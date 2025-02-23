“We want to write history in the Montafon”

Old-fashioned gentlemen with little progressive views

The name of Nadine Kasper, former member of parliament for the Greens, is also on the non-party women's list. She is convinced that more women's power is needed in the municipal council in future. Although five women were elected to the 25-member body in 2020, only three are usually present at the meetings - meaning that women are significantly underrepresented. The old-fashioned gentlemen and their sometimes not very progressive views would dominate. "And when it comes to topics such as the lack of childcare places, there are always comments such as the question of why women have children at all if they don't have time to look after them," says Kasper.