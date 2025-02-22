"It's my own fault"
Odermatt wistfully: “When I see Franjo then…”
Marco Odermatt has spoken about dealing with pressure and attention, emphasizing that it was more fun and cooler for him a few years ago. When he looks at his team-mate Franjo von Allmen now, he is reminded of that time, the Swiss rider said wistfully. But he himself is to blame for the situation.
The dominance of the Swiss men's skiers in the World Cup is never-ending - but the undisputed place in the sun no longer belongs to Marco Odermatt alone. His teammates have long since crept up on the 27-year-old - above all Franjo von Allmen. The dynamics within the team are right, emphasizes Odermatt, and yet the development seems to be gnawing away at the great dominator of recent years.
In the "NZZ" interview, the Swiss emphasizes that the successes of recent years have certainly brought with them a kind of attention that he cannot always easily deal with. "It continues to get more and more. And maybe you're not as fresh anymore," says Odermatt. Yet he himself is to blame for the situation due to his successes.
"24 hours is not enough"
The 27-year-old then draws a comparison with his team-mate and biggest rival: "When I see Franjo von Allmen now, I often see myself a few years ago," says Odermatt somewhat wistfully. The 23-year-old is currently in a great phase of his career: "Four or five years ago, everything was funnier and cooler for me too," explains Odermatt.
But the road is not getting any easier for his compatriot either: "He can already tell, within this season, that it's getting more. If ten people want a picture, you do it eight or nine times at the beginning, Franjo is now at maybe four or five times, I'm at two or three times," says Odermatt, who concludes somewhat apologetically: "If you want to fulfill every wish, you need 48-hour days, 24 is definitely not enough."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.