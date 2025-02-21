Impact of asteroid YR4 unlikely after all

"It's not a question of if it will happen, but when"

However, asteroid 2024 YR4 offers researchers a first opportunity to test the new international protocol for responding to potential threats. This procedure was introduced after the unexpected impact of the Chelyabinsk meteorite in 2013. With the increasing availability of new asteroid monitoring telescopes, more of these potential impact events are likely to be recorded in the future, says Moissl: "The question is not if it will happen, but when."