World Ski Championships was a role model for sustainable events

From strategies to concrete measures

Hardly any new buildings were erected in the run-up to the event. Nachtschatt said that the World Cup had also achieved a lot in terms of waste disposal and waste separation. In addition, the premise of bundling all races on one mountain, with only one finish area, is a resource-saving approach. However, this will not be possible at other potential World Championship venues due to different conditions. In principle, the FIS should therefore already apply sustainability criteria when awarding contracts and make them mandatory. "ISO certification should be an absolute must for winter sports events."