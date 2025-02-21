These cigarette brands will soon be more expensive

Government wants to recoup 50 million euros with higher tobacco tax

With the price increase in March and April, manufacturers are anticipating the automatic tobacco tax increase every year. In this way, the margin for the industry and tobacconists is to remain stable, despite rising taxes. The consolidation package that the FPÖ and ÖVP sent to Brussels in January also included an additional 50 million euros from tobacco tax. It would be possible to quickly implement an extra increase on April 1, but it would certainly be very ambitious.