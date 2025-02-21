SPÖ city leader elected, ÖVP leader resigns

New line-up quickly established

According to the People's Party, the course for the future was set quickly. First deputy chairman Michael Buxbaum was designated as the new party leader at a municipal party executive meeting. "The aim is to position ourselves in such a way that we will gain more support in the future," says Buxbaum. Bettina Hahnl will succeed Arnberger-Prinz in the municipal council seat that has become vacant. The SPÖ holds 13 of 23 seats in the new municipal council, the ÖVP six seats.