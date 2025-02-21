"Aftershock" of the election
SPÖ city leader elected, ÖVP leader resigns
A big loss for the blacks and a recaptured absolute for the red comrades in the Waldviertel castle town of Heidenreichstein: even before the constituent meeting at which SPÖ mayor Alexandra Weber was elected with an overwhelming majority, the ÖVP top candidate and her municipal party leader resigned.
The election result was too much: after Heidenreichstein's SPÖ mayor Alexandra Weber stood for election for the first time, she regained the absolute for the comrades in the Waldviertel castle town and also increased the number of seats on the municipal council. Despite the increase of more than eight percent, the election turned out miserably for the political rival with minus 13 percent - the ÖVP now "succeeds" with 28 percent.
Resignations of top candidate and party leader
Now, before the constituent meeting of the municipal council this week, at which Weber was elected mayor by an overwhelming majority, the party has drawn the consequences: ÖVP lead candidate Silvia Arnberger-Prinz has declared that she will not fill the seat on the municipal council. The previous black Heidenreichstein municipal party chairman Christian Nöbauer also resigned. He wanted to clear the way for a new line-up of the People's Party in the town, explained the Gmünd district ÖVP.
New line-up quickly established
According to the People's Party, the course for the future was set quickly. First deputy chairman Michael Buxbaum was designated as the new party leader at a municipal party executive meeting. "The aim is to position ourselves in such a way that we will gain more support in the future," says Buxbaum. Bettina Hahnl will succeed Arnberger-Prinz in the municipal council seat that has become vacant. The SPÖ holds 13 of 23 seats in the new municipal council, the ÖVP six seats.
