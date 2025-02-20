After the election debacle
The ÖVP is looking for itself and a new leader
Now that all the seats in the state parliament have been filled, the ÖVP is looking for a new leader. Two who do not want to give up their seats completely are chairman Christian Sagartz and state executive Patrik Fazekas. Even before the reform process has produced results, there is renewed criticism from within the party.
As part of a reform process, the ÖVP Burgenland is currently not only looking for the future direction of the party, but also for a new leader. Exactly 31 days after the historic election defeat in the regional elections on January 19, chairman Christian Sagartz has announced his intention to step down. The question of the chairman will be resolved at a regional party conference in June. Until then, the party is to be fundamentally reformed.
Berlakovich fears major financial consequences for the provincial party
Nikolaus Berlakovich, head of the Farmers' Union, is also a member of the reform group. In his opinion, "organizational issues must be clarified first." First of all, a cash flow analysis is necessary, as the loss of seats after the election debacle would also have major financial consequences for the party. For example, it needs to be clarified how many staff can be employed in the future. "After that, it will be a question of positioning within the opposition course and which person is best suited for this," says Berlakovich. He assumes that the state party conference will take place by mid-June at the latest.
Business is not yet reaching out
One of the harshest critics following the election debacle was Peter Nemeth, Chairman of the Wirtschaftsbund. Among other things, he attested to the ÖVP's lack of economic competence. "The hands of us entrepreneurs are not yet outstretched", says Andreas Wirth, President of the Chamber of Commerce, in view of the personnel debates in the ÖVP. The party needs to be repositioned.
"Just banging on politically is useless and if it is desired, then I will also participate constructively in the process. To do this, however, we have to pull together," said Wirth. Who does he think should lead the party into the future? "It has to be a person who knows all areas, has experience and can listen. Politics has to be done with the people and at the moment people believe that it can be done from the top down," says the WK leader. Has Christian Sagartz failed to do this? "The election result shows it," says Wirth.
Next party leader would have to be a "Wunderwuzzi"
Some ÖVP mayors are also dissatisfied with the reform group and its composition. He doesn't even know who sits on this commission, says one mayor. In general, he sees a missed opportunity to open up the party more. Because the next party leader has to be a "wunderwuzzi". However, they will probably not be found "in their own juice".
In addition, a personality with enough charisma is needed so as not to get lost between Doskozil and Hofer.
Ein ÖVP-Bürgermeister
Whoever is next in charge will have to implement cuts in order to get rid of old habits and develop the party further. This requires strength and vision. In addition, a personality with enough charisma is needed so as not to get lost between Doskozil and Hofer.
And who is now in the reform group? According to state managing director Patrik Fazekas, he is joined by Sagartz, Berlakovich, Zarits, mayor Thomas Steiner, JVP leader Vanessa Tuder, finance officer Johannes Fenz, head of women's affairs Julia Schneider-Wagentristl and Güssing district chairman Bernd Strobl.
