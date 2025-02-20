The ÖVP is looking for itself and a new leader

Berlakovich fears major financial consequences for the provincial party

Nikolaus Berlakovich, head of the Farmers' Union, is also a member of the reform group. In his opinion, "organizational issues must be clarified first." First of all, a cash flow analysis is necessary, as the loss of seats after the election debacle would also have major financial consequences for the party. For example, it needs to be clarified how many staff can be employed in the future. "After that, it will be a question of positioning within the opposition course and which person is best suited for this," says Berlakovich. He assumes that the state party conference will take place by mid-June at the latest.