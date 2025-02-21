Vorteilswelt
Mother tongue day

“Arschlings”, “wompat” and sooo “gschdiascht”

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 12:00

To mark International Mother Tongue Day on February 21, we explain why some people in Tirol speak the way they do - and we give you a little refresher course.

0 Kommentare

According to expert estimates, over 150 languages are spoken in Tirol. But sometimes you wonder what the other person said, even though you speak the same language - at least on paper. But the Tyrolean dialect has its pitfalls. And not all Tyrolean dialects are the same.

Two groups of dialect
Linguists often divide it into two groups. On the one hand, there is the Bavarian dialect - spelled with an "i" to differentiate it from the German province - which is spoken in most of Tyrol, as far east as Austria and in large parts of Bavaria.

The Alemannic dialect area begins in the far north of Tyrol. Although Alemannic is only spoken in western Tyrol and Vorarlberg in Austria, it is spoken over a large area, for example in Swabia in Bavaria, in parts of Switzerland and in French Alsace. And then there is Liechtenstein - the only country that lies entirely within the Alemannic dialect area. However, there are also major differences within a dialect area in Tirol.

Landscape and history shape the language
This is not least due to the topography of the country: The mountains used to slow down communication considerably, which is why people now speak differently in different valleys. Within counties, parishes or courts, however, different colorations emerged.

Over the course of history, it was initially the Romans and Slavs who shaped the language of Tyrol, with Italian and French joining in later. Today, English has a major influence.

The "Krone" has a little refresher
So that old dialect words are not lost, we have put together a small selection to refresh your memory. Do you know them all?

arschlings = backwards

Fackalar = a disgusting person

schmattig = someone who has a lot of money

Kloeznklauba = complicated person

Keschtn = chestnut

gschdiascht = term for everything that is nice, sweet or beautiful

wompat = people with a belly

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
