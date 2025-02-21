“Arschlings”, “wompat” and sooo “gschdiascht”

The Alemannic dialect area begins in the far north of Tyrol. Although Alemannic is only spoken in western Tyrol and Vorarlberg in Austria, it is spoken over a large area, for example in Swabia in Bavaria, in parts of Switzerland and in French Alsace. And then there is Liechtenstein - the only country that lies entirely within the Alemannic dialect area. However, there are also major differences within a dialect area in Tirol.