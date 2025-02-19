Witness reports
Head-on crash: “Was afraid to see a dead person!”
A serious traffic accident occurred on Wednesday evening on the B70 Packerstrasse between Völkermarkt and Klagenfurt. Two cars collided head-on, a first responder and witness described the scenes to the "Krone" newspaper.
The emergency services are already on the scene. Due to the tunnel work on the highway, drivers have been diverted to the B70 Packerstraße at night (from 8 p.m.) for some time, including the young Carinthian who was on his way from Graz to Klagenfurt on Wednesday evening. Suddenly, a car in front of him tried to overtake a truck, using the lane of oncoming traffic: "For some reason, neither of them braked," he says. The result was a head-on crash.
"Was afraid of seeing a dead person"
"Both cars were lifted into the air," the Carinthian told the "Krone" newspaper. Other road users immediately stopped and tried to understand what had just happened. "I then got out of the car", said the witness: "I was scared to death at that moment to see a dead person!" Nevertheless, he and other helpers at the scene of the accident opened the car door: "There was also a member of the volunteer fire department there, who then took over." The rescue chain was set in motion beforehand.
"The driver was completely dazed and injured - the other driver was able to get out of the car on her own.
Firefighter as first aider
"The driver was completely dazed and injured - the other driver was able to get out of the car on her own," says the young man. The firefighter then rescued the injured woman, who was barely responsive, from the wreckage: "I got jackets and the rescue blanket out of my car for her." And: "I opened the rear vehicle door to see if there was anyone else in the car. Thank God there was no one there!"
The police finally arrived at the scene of the accident: "It felt like it took forever, but at a time like that, your sense of time no longer works," says the first aider. It is not yet known how seriously the woman was injured in the head-on crash.
This article will be updated as soon as more information is available.
