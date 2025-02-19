Head-on crash: “Was afraid to see a dead person!”

"Was afraid of seeing a dead person"

"Both cars were lifted into the air," the Carinthian told the "Krone" newspaper. Other road users immediately stopped and tried to understand what had just happened. "I then got out of the car", said the witness: "I was scared to death at that moment to see a dead person!" Nevertheless, he and other helpers at the scene of the accident opened the car door: "There was also a member of the volunteer fire department there, who then took over." The rescue chain was set in motion beforehand.