Smoke and flames
Video shows dramatic crash landing in Toronto
On Monday, a passenger plane crash-landed in the Canadian metropolis of Toronto. The plane came to rest on the runway. A video (see below) shows the dramatic moment, in which the plane is surrounded by smoke and flames.
The footage, which was posted on X, had almost 4,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon (4.30pm). Almost 300,000 users watched how the CRJ900 aircraft made an emergency landing in Toronto and flipped over. It initially remained unclear how this could have happened. Smoke rose from the wreckage, as can be seen in the image. The passengers moved away from the plane.
According to Delta, the airline responsible, the plane had 76 passengers and four crew members on board. 18 injured people were taken to hospital, none of them with life-threatening injuries according to initial information. Some have already been able to leave the hospital. There were no fatalities. The airport also announced that no one was missing.
Watch the video here:
"Passengers helped each other"
"I saw how everyone on the plane suddenly got very close and looked at how they could help and comfort each other. That was powerful, but it was definitely also like: What now? Who will guide us? How do we get out of this situation?" said one passenger after the accident.
Here you can see the video of a passenger:
A fire engine from the fire department sprayed the stricken plane. The Canadian authorities are now investigating the incident. According to weather reports, there were wind gusts of more than 50 kilometers per hour at the time of the crash landing and the temperature was around eight degrees below zero. In winter, however, Toronto Airport is prepared for extreme cold and adverse conditions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.